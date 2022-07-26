It has been hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk.
Ten years ago, we had a summer hot enough to bake chocolate chip cookies on the dashboard of my car. I had jumped on the bandwagon after reading about how a group from Hutchinson, Kansas, held a “car-beque” that featured food cooked in cars.
Nowadays, you can Google how to get the best results from a hot car. There are even YouTube videos with step-by-step instructions, which weren’t available for my experimenting 10 years ago. These triple-digit temperatures set up the perfect chance for another try.
Optimum baking time is from 1 to 5 p.m. using a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. It is a good idea to preheat the car, facing it toward the sun while closed up tightly, and preheating the baking sheet on the dashboard for up to an hour before starting the baking process.
If there is a sunroof in your car, open the shade but not the glass. The outside temperature should be over 95 degrees because the interior heat will need to be at least 165 degrees.
Premade cookie dough is easiest, and dough without eggs is safest. Make sure all windows are up and air fresheners have been removed. Place a towel under the baking sheet because a hot pan can leave a mark on the dash.
The cookies won’t brown like they do in a conventional oven but they will set and dry out. Mine were in the car for six hours and were dry and crisp — a little less time may have been better, but it was unknown territory.
I remember how fun it was to take the cookies inside and share and say we ate dashboard cookies. If this heat wave continues, I think I could do a better job today with all the new info and I just may have to try it again or give the concrete fried egg a go.
I found the 10-year-old car cookie baking column in my cookbook, but to go the other direction, I checked out the book for some recipes that didn’t require turning on the oven.
The almond cream is made ahead of time and ready to be served as a cool dessert. Use any fruit you choose. This recipe is from Cooking Light.
The salad, from Taste of Home, is similar to the ramen salad we have all vfor a potluck dinner. Not wanting to buy rice wine vinegar for only one dish, use the leftover vinegar in marinades and salad dressings.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Fresh fruit and almond cream
4 ounces cream cheese or Neufchatel cheese
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon milk
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1 1/2 cups each sliced bananas, fresh raspberries and fresh blueberries
Combine first 4 ingredients in blender or food processor; process until smooth. Cover and chill thoroughly.
Combine fruit in medium bowl; toss gently. Spoon fruit into individual serving bowls. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon chilled cheese mixture. Serve immediately. Yields 8 servings.
Chow mein sunflower coleslaw
1 (16-ounce) package coleslaw mix
1/2 cup sunflower kernels
1/2 cup sliced almonds
4 to 6 green onions, chopped
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup chow mein noodles
In large bowl, combine first 4 ingredients. In small bowl, combine next 4 ingredients; pour over coleslaw mixture and toss to coat. Cover and chill 1 hour.
Just before serving, sprinkle with chow mein noodles. Yields 14 servings.
