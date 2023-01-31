We all have our preferences when it comes to comfort food and most of those feelings are from our youth.
For many of us, we find comfort in a bowl of soup. It could be chicken and noodles with crackers or tomato with a grilled cheese sandwich. For me, it is vegetable soup made from last night’s leftover roast. It offers great memories of my usual birthday dinner request, even in a sometimes sweltering May.
Let’s celebrate homemade soup day Saturday with some tips on how to make some tasty soup at home.
Start with a sturdy pot. Choose a heavy pot with a thick bottom that will evenly conduct heat.
Saute the aromatics. Soften onions, celery, carrots and garlic by cooking in butter ahead of time to get those flavors released.
Sear the meat. Searing, one step further than browning, is not meant to cook the meat while the high temperature forms a dark brown crust on the outside of the meat.
Start with a good broth. Homemade or store bought both work well, but be aware that the quality of the store bought ones varies. Remember the difference in broth and stock: Stock is usually made using bones while broth uses meat. Stock is unseasoned and broth is seasoned, which is why it is flavorful enough to sip as is.
Cut vegetables into uniform pieces for even cooking. Dense vegetables should be cut a little smaller if you are not staggering the time of ingredient additions.
Keep liquid at a simmer. Boiling your soup will make a difference in the end result as all those bubbles can break down the vegetables and toughen the meat.
Season just before serving. Some pre-made ingredients can add salt and other flavorings so taste just before serving and add needed salt, pepper and delicate herbs.
Once you have decided what ingredients you will be using and you want to add them at different times during the cooking process, the addition timing is important.
First in should be onions, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, celery, pork, beef and chicken legs and thighs. Later would be softer vegetables such as corn, peas and bell peppers as well as chicken breasts and seafood. Next would be rice and noodles and finally most dairy such as sour cream.
Be sure to make extra homemade soup, because most improve with a day in the fridge.
Both of today’s soups call for bacon and potatoes. (Could be why I selected them.) The potato soup, adapted from Taste of Home, is filled with cheesy goodness and is perfect for serving in a bread bowl.
The zuppa Toscana, adapted from themagical slowcooker.com, is the only way I will eat kale and I like to use spicy sausage. I love this soup so much it is right up there with vegetable soup. It is so easy to make in a slow cooker.
Enjoy some comforting soup and happy eating.
Best ever potato soup
6 bacon strips, chopped
3 cups cubed peeled potatoes
1 small carrot, grated
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
1 (14 1/2 ounce) can chicken broth
3 tablespoons flour
3 cups 2% milk
8 ounces Velveeta, cubed
In large saucepan, cook bacon until crisp; drain. Add vegetables, seasonings and broth; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer; cook until potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.
Mix flour and milk until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to boil, stirring constantly until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheese; heat and stir until melted. Yields 8 servings.
Zuppa Toscana
6 slices bacon, cut, cooked and drained
1 pound mild pork or Italian sausage
4 cups diced russet potatoes
1 cup diced white onion
1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 (32 ounce) chicken broth
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
4 cups chopped kale
Combine all except cream and kale in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 7 hours or high 4 hours.
When done cooking add cream and push kale down into soup. Cover and cook on high 20 minutes. Yields 8 servings.
