Christmas in July. It's everywhere. In stores. On television. In my living room.
My Christmas tree that I have kept up year-round for the past 30 years is patriotic with its red, white and blue. I thought about sharing some good Christmas recipes today but realized this time of year the fresh produce is too good to ignore.
Think about the fact that corn on the cob is the only vegetable you throw away the outside, cook the inside, then eat the outside and throw away the inside. Slathered in butter, corn on the cob is a real favorite.
Thekitchn.com compared eight ways to prepare corn on the cob and came out with a definite winner based on ease and flavor.
• Instant Pot: Line husked ears standing up on the trivet in the pot. Cook under high pressure for five minutes, then quick release. This was found to be a good, quick method.
• Grilled in foil: Wrap husked ears in foil with a little butter. Grill directly on the grate for 15 minutes.
• Grilled with husks: Trim the silk from the end and grill over high heat for 10 minutes, turning often. Smoky flavor and not dried out.
• Grilled without husks: Grilled for 10 minutes and turned often, this corn boasted great color but was dry.
• Butter bath: Bring a pot of water or milk to a boil, add a stick of butter. Once melted, simmer corn for eight minutes. There was no finding that the milk added anything better than using water, and the butter is best applied later.
• Microwave: This website tried the husked corn wrapped in damp paper towels and microwaved for five minutes with less than great results.
• Roasted: With husks attached, line the corn up on the oven rack and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. The result will be like grilled corn minus the charred color.
• Boiled: Ding ding, we have a winner. Boiling in salted water for five minutes meant good color and flavor. This tried-and-true method is the most popular by far and one I use, following in my mom's footsteps.
There's a new microwave technique that is becoming popular. Place the ear of corn — husk, silk and all — on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for four minutes. Let it cool slightly, and the corn is supposed to slip right out of the husk, cleaned, silk-free and ready to eat.
This is great for when a couple of ears are needed. My husband got our last batch of corn cleaned before I could microwave an ear, but I will definitely try next time.
Almost eight years ago, Ed Scorse gifted me the "A-maize-ing Recipes and Other Corny Stuff" cookbook from the Mitchell Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota the home of the annual Corn Palace Festival. It contains recipes using fresh, frozen and canned corn, as well as cornmeal and popcorn.
The corn pudding is sure to become an often requested dish. The salad can be made with fresh or frozen corn but fresh is best.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
---------------------------------------
Fresh Southern corn pudding
2 cups fresh corn, cut from cob
2 teaspoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
3 eggs, lightly beaten
2 teaspoons butter
2 cups milk
Combine the first four ingredients. Add the eggs and mix well. Place butter and milk in sauce pan and heat until butter is is melted; blend with corn mixture.
Pour into greased 1-quart casserole and place casserole in a pan of hot water. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until knife inserted in middle comes out clean. Yields 6 servings.
--------------------------------------
Harvest corn salad
2 cups cooked corn
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
3/4 cup chopped fresh tomato
1/2 cup chopped onion
Toss with Italian or favorite vinegar based dressing. Chill and serve.
