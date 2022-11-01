If a person is passionate about something, you can see it in their face and hear it in their voice. Visit just a short time with Andrew Pennington and you will know without a doubt that wine is his passion.
We never know how or where we might find our calling. Andrew was a student at MSSU when he poured wine at an alumni event and got acquainted with a local winery owner. By the time he was 21, Andrew was head winemaker and had found his future.
Andrew and his wife, Amanda, own Pennington Wines in Carthage and strive for the best product they can produce while trying to source locally.
“Quality grapes make quality wine,” Andrew said. “You can’t make a bad grape into a good wine.”
Growing and buying grapes, the Penningtons ferment, age, bottle and label wine in their wine cellar, rotating six main styles and offering seasonal specialties. Stressing quality instead of quantity, fun specialties usually total less than 10 to 20 cases total each.
Quality isn’t the only thing important in the winemaking process. Sanitation is always on the winemaker’s mind.
Picturing Lucy stomping grapes in one of her memorable sitcom episodes? Not here: The winery uses special crushers for the job. While the crushing equipment is time consuming to clean, special attention is given to cleaning it, as well as all the tools involved in the making of the wine. Part of the process also includes testing the wines for pH levels weekly.
Although you won’t find Andrew in a vat of grapes dancing, you will find him experimenting with and adding fruits to make seasonal variations — some of which have already been introduced and sold out this fall, and others still being perfected that will be welcomed later in the holiday season.
Andrew says that less sugar makes a wine drier — there is a triangle of acids, tannins, and sugars in balance that is important for the flavor of the wine, he said.
Many novice, and even experienced, wine drinkers often find it difficult to fully identify and describe the flavors and smells of a wine they are experiencing. Andrew has a tip to assist with this process: “I always tell people to describe a wine like you would describe a person.”
An aroma kit, featuring 24 different options, helps put nouns and verbs to wine to assist with describing the flavors as well.
Experimenting with food and wine pairing is also something Andrew encourages. Forgo the usual white with chicken and fish and red with red meat. Be creative, and you just might find a pleasing new combo or two.
Pennington wines are available locally at Roscoe’s, Jugz Liquor, Mazoo Liquor and Kascade Steakhouse. You can also check them out on Facebook for special tastings and events. They are located at 11822 Elm Road in Carthage. Experience the attention given to all their wines.
As wine takes time to prepare, so do our recipes today — in the slow cooker. Add, subtract or substitute the veggies in the soup with your preference or whatever you have on hand. The cranberry sauce mixed with the barbecue sauce makes the chicken special for the season. It would be perfect for a small Thanksgiving meal. Both of these recipes are adapted from “Taste of Home Slow Cooker Throughout the Year.” Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Anything goes sausage soup
1 pound bulk pork sausage
4 cups water
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cheddar cheese soup
5 medium red potatoes, cubed
4 cups chopped cabbage
3 carrots, sliced thin
4 celery ribs, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
5 chicken bouillon cubes
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
Brown and break up sausage; drain then place in slow cooker. Stir in water and soups; stir until blended.
Add vegetables, bouillon, parsley and pepper. Cover and cook on low for 9 to 10 hours or until veggies are tender. Stir in evaporated milk and cook 30 minutes longer.
Yields 15 servings.
Cranberry chicken
1 cut-up chicken
1 (14-ounce) can whole berry cranberry sauce
1 cup barbecue sauce
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 celery rib, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Place chicken in slow cooker. In small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; pour over chicken.
Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or until chicken is tender. Serve over hot rice.
Yields 6 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.