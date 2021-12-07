Last week's warm weather didn't serve up visions of a white Christmas, but hopefully the Christmas spirit is still alive and well. This week we look to hosting friends and family and what to offer in the way of drinks.
Eggnog is arguably the cold drink most associated with the holidays. It's one of those things you either love or hate. I am in the latter group but appreciate those who look forward to those eggnog mustaches.
Cold Christmas drinks are great showcased in a punch bowl. I'm afraid punch bowls have gone by the wayside in recent years, and it's too bad because they really add to the serving table. Freeze an ice ring in your bundt pan, including berries, mint or fruit slices. Or, depending on your drink choice, floating fruit slices can dress up the drink.
As the temperature cools down, thoughts turn to hot beverages, which are easily kept warm in a slow cooker or in a pot on the stove. Decide on sweet or not so sweet, such as flavored tea. Additions of cinnamon or peppermint sticks, lemons and other flavors can be offered to personalize each cup.
One of my favorite holiday drinks is a cranberry tea recipe from Juanita Rose. She shared this with me some 30 years ago, and I love to share it with others.
It's a pretty drink and very sweet, so cut back a little on the sugar if you want it a little less sweet. This makes a big batch, and that makes it easy to pour into pretty decanters and share with others. It is even prettier when served in clear cups.
Those hot chocolate packets are certainly convenient, but starting the process from scratch is worth the time and effort. This recipe, from allrecipes.com, gives you four servings ready for marshmallows and chilly evenings.
The last recipe, from The Pioneer Woman, will remind many of you of the popular shower punch from many years ago that featured lime sherbet. It was my favorite, and I always wanted a scoop of the sherbet in my serving. Scooped with an ice cream scoop, it's easy to serve some sherbet with the punch. This recipe uses raspberry sherbet and is such a festive color for the holidays.
Have a wonderful week, and happy drinking!
Cranberry tea
- 3 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup red hots
- 1/8 teaspoon cloves
- 1 quart cranberry juice cocktail
- 1 (6-ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate
- 1 (6-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate
Boil 1 quart water with sugar, red hots and cloves until sugar and candy are dissolved. Add juice and 4 quarts of water. Yields 6 quarts.
Homestyle hot cocoa
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of salt
- 1/3 cup boiling water
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup half-and-half, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Whisk together first 4 ingredients in saucepan; stir in boiling water and whisk until dissolved.
Simmer over medium-high heat about 2 minutes. Stir in milk and 1/2 cup half-and-half; cook just until hot. Remove from heat and stir in remaining half and half and vanilla extract. Yields 4 cups.
Holiday punch
- 2 pints raspberry sherbet
- 1/2 gallon cranberry juice
- 1 (2-liter) bottle chilled ginger ale
Scoop sherbet into punch bowl. Pour in juice and ginger ale; gently stir. Serve immediately. Yields 15 to 20 servings.
