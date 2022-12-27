Winter arrived last week and certainly got our attention. With more such weather sure to come, let’s look at some pantry options that can save you a rushed trip to the grocery store each time the weather forecast looks extra wintry.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping a three-day supply of nonperishables on hand, just in case. Suggested items include bottled water, canned soup, applesauce, granola bars, fruit cups, nuts, protein bars, pancake mix, rice, oats, peanut butter, crackers, canned meat and beans, canned vegetables, dried fruit and sports drinks.
Powdered milk, herbal teas and cocoa mix are good choices, and for those coffee drinkers, a good supply of coffee is essential.
As is true not just in the winter but year-round, the wrong choices of food can affect our health. It’s believed that the wrong food choices can affect our resistance to colds and flu. Keeping fresh fruit and vegetables in the rotation add needed nutrients.
Besides food supplies, you will want to be sure you have enough of any medicine you are taking, a good flashlight, batteries and cleaning wipes. You won’t want to run out of pet food and don’t forget the toilet paper.
Buying in bulk can save money but be sure to properly store large quantities. If divided into smaller amounts you will want to mark each container with expiration dates.
Here’s hoping for a winter with limited homebound weather but being prepared, just in case.
Today’s recipes are perfect for those cold days when you don’t want to get out. It’s easy to keep all the ingredients on hand for quick assembling when the weather surprises you.
Save a step with the tomato soup by adding uncooked noodles and letting them cook in the soup. Serving the chicken soup with crushed tortilla chips and shredded cheddar cheese is optional. Make the soup as spicy as you want when you choose your Ro-Tel. A topping of a dollop of sour cream would add a cool bite.
Happy new year, and happy eating.
Grandma’s tomato soup
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon flour
2 cups tomato juice
1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup cooked wide egg noodles
Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour; stir to form smooth paste. Gradually add juice and water, stirring constantly and bring to a boil.
Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add sugar and salt. Stir in noodles and heat through. Yields 2 servings.
Six-can soup
2 (14.5-ounce) cans chicken broth
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
1 (15-ounce) can black beans
1 (10-ounce) can chunk chicken
1 (10-ounce) can Ro-Tel tomatoes, drained
Pour all ingredients into saucepan or stock pot. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through. Yields 6 servings.
