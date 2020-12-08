As Christmas quickly approaches, you may be thinking about homemade food gifts for family and friends.
Maybe you have a specialty that's been on your giving list for years, or this could be your first year contemplating the idea. Many mastered bread making during quarantine, while others made jellies and jams and canned pickles. Stick a bow on top, and what a welcome gift any of those would be.
Jarred mixes have long been popular gifts — cookie ingredients plus a cookie jar, homemade hot chocolate mix with a couple of pretty mugs, nutty pancake mix with flavored syrup, soup ingredients and herbed crackers, chocolate caramel popcorn and a favorite DVD, chocolate dipped pretzels and a good book. You may need to be creative with the container because there has been a mason jar shortage, but there are other pretty options.
Maybe you have a specialty and don't know it. Is there something you whip up in the kitchen that your family regularly requests? Cinnamon rolls, lasagna, cake — fix something tasty in a new baking dish that's gifted along with the food. Who wouldn't love that?
Don't have time to put food gifts together? Shop local for great food ideas, then make them your own by dressing them up. You can't go wrong with someone else's specialty.
Ed and Ruth Sneed were our neighbors for more than 30 years, and we could not have asked for better neighbors. When they moved to town, they moved next door to our daughter Sarah and her family. I think that was meant to be.
When Ruth died last week, we lost a dear friend who shared plates full of Christmas goodies and the bounty of Ed's labor in the garden. I enjoyed our visits over the years and treasure the memories.
Our first recipe is to honor Marge Rogler, another friend who died last week. I will always remember my fun times with this special lady. The pecans are a family favorite and one of my favorite homemade Christmas gifts.
Another family favorite is the cracker toffee from eatingonadime.com. I've made it with saltines, Ritz and club crackers, and it never disappoints. Make plenty because it's addictive.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Glazed pecans
Beat 1 egg white with 1 tablespoon water until frothy. In large bowl mix 1 cup sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Pour 1 pound pecan halves into egg mixture and stir to coat. Pour pecans into sugar mixture and stir to coat.
Spread out evenly in single layer on baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
Saltine toffee
40 saltine crackers
1 cup butter
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 (11 1/2-ounce) package chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Line jelly roll pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
In saucepan, melt butter over low-medium heat; add brown sugar and stir to combine. Bring to a boil and boil 5 minutes. Immediately remove from heat and pour over crackers, spreading to cover completely.
Bake at 350 degrees 4 to 5 minutes or just until edges get bubbly. Immediately sprinkle with chips and allow to sit 5 minutes.
Spread to even layer with spatula. Sprinkle with nuts. Cool until chocolate is hardened in refrigerator. Break into pieces.
