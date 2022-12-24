It’s Christmas Eve! I hope you have had an enjoyable holiday season so far.
It’s challenging to find a Christmas picture book at the library after Oct. 31, but I did manage to snag a few of my favorites in anticipation of this review.
Winston
Alex T. Smith’s “How Winston Delivered Christmas: an Advent Story in Twenty-four-and-a-half Chapters,” is a delightful keepsake book with daily stories and activities.
The story itself follows a little mouse named Winston on a “Very Important Mission” on Christmas Eve. After finding a windblown letter to Santa in a crowded market, Winston endeavors to get the letter to the Man in Red before Christmas morning.
Winston’s story is broken up into 24 (and a half!) sections, just short enough to read as bedtime stories throughout the month.
For much of the story, Winston is the only character we hear from. The third-person narration gives us a peek inside Winston’s head as he explains his decision-making en route to the North Pole.
On occasion, Winston talks (or squeaks) to himself both words of encouragement and disappointment in himself. As with any good hero’s journey, the brave mouse occasionally encounters characters who help him along the way.
“How Winston Delivered Christmas” is a delightfully cute story on its own, and the illustrations only serve to enhance its quaintness. Smith draws Winston as small and gray with a pointy nose and ears as big as his body. The tail-length red scarf adds undeniable flair.
My favorite illustration is a full-page cross-section of a dollhouse Winston visits at a toy shop. The details are incredible, and I’m a sucker for tiny dollhouse furniture.
Each chapter concludes with activities that are fun and easy to do on a busy weeknight. Some such activities include writing a letter to Santa, making paper snowflakes, and making your own paper Winston finger puppet. “How Winston Delivered Christmas” is a delight and could serve as a fun holiday tradition.
Murray
My second Christmas pick is E.G. Keller’s 2022 picture book “Murray Christmas.” The titular character is a large blue and white, self-described “patrol dog.” Murray’s main goal in life is to protect his humans, but when they plant a tree inside, his formerly safe home is thrown into disarray.
The situation goes off the rails from there. His family hangs laundry on the fireplace (stockings), flashy snakes and smelly sticks (lights and candles) are everywhere, and tiny (and very tasty) people are all over the kitchen (gingerbread men, of course). It gets even worse when a strange man shows up in the fireplace.
Though well-intentioned, Murray causes chaos, leaving the house, Christmas tree and all, in disarray on Christmas Eve. Will Murray’s (admittedly adorable) cluelessness ruin Christmas, or will he realize the error of his ways in time to save the holiday?
“Murray Christmas” would be a great read aloud for the preschool and early elementary crowd. Young readers will relish the opportunity to correct the confused dog and to show off what they know. The colorful digital illustrations capture both the chaotic and sweet nature of Murray and his humans.
Finally, if I could give you one piece of advice in regards to holiday books, it would be to get your Easter books now. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
