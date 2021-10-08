Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year. In celebration, I want to share a few great new titles from Hispanic or Latinx authors and illustrators.
The first title, "MY TWO BORDER TOWNS" by award-winning author DAVID BOWLES and illustrator ERIKA MEZA, follows a little boy and his father as they make a monthly trip from their small Texas border town to a nearly identical town on the Mexico side. While there, they visit family members, deliver gifts and necessities, and pick up medications. They also visit friends living at the border attempting to seek asylum in the U.S. because, as his dad says, they “have a duty to care for (their) gente” (people).
I love that this book focuses so much on joy while not shying away from more difficult feelings. After breakfast, the boy and his father visit his family’s jewelry shop. Though the boy complains about the boring adult talk, you can tell he loves being in his aunt and uncle’s jewelry shop with his cousins. His cousins take him outside to play soccer, and they stop for a treat from the paletero. Afterward, they visit shops and stalls for medicine and some of their favorite treats. While delivering some of their supplies at the border, the boy cheerfully greets his friend Élder with their “special handshake.” Élder and his family clearly live on the bridge at the border, with his tired but smiling mother surrounded by small children and laundry on a makeshift clothesline. The boy gives Élder some of his favorite comics, games and snacks, and they play for a while. After saying goodbye, the boy and his father discuss the sadness and frustration they feel.
"My Two Border Towns" introduces the topics of asylum and the border in a matter-of-fact yet child-friendly way. Bowles offers a glimpse into the role the border plays in the life of a child who lives there and does not often feel a distinction between the two sides. As the boy says when they enter the unnamed town on the Mexican side, “This town’s a twin of the one where I live.” Some of the people he loves live on one side, and some live on the other.
The illustrations evoke a kind of joy and make real the busy excitement of the town and the boy’s trip with his father. Erika Meza’s art is done through a combination of gouache and watercolor paints, with soft pencil edging. The colors are vibrant and full of joy. Yellow, pink and blue fill up much of each page, and even the smallest details are filled with color. This would be an excellent choice for one-on-one reading with an elementary-aged child.
The second title I would like to share is "VAMOS! LET'S TO TO THE MARKET" by RAUL THE THIRD. This picture book follows Little Lobo, an anthropomorphic wolf, and his dog Bernabe, as they go to town to purchase and deliver supplies to their friends and neighbors. The book is a lively combination of Richard Scarry’s "Busytown" books, comics and lucha libre-inspired artwork. The story is told in mostly English with bits of Spanish throughout, and an assortment of items on each page are labeled with the Spanish word. As they walk to the mercado (market), they meet a cast of characters: Kooky Dooky the rooster, Chiva the photographer and Mr. Mosca at the dulceria (candy shop) are just a few neighbors they visit. The trip concludes with a special delivery to Little Lobo’s favorite luchador. The feeling of the book is one of camaraderie and a celebration within the ordinary or mundane.
The colors are primarily soft yet vibrant pastels, with yellow, pink, orange, green and lavender dominating each page. The busy pages lend themselves well to a crowded morning at the market, and there is no shortage of things to discuss as you read. Though "Vamos!" does tell a story, the book would work just as well as seek and find in the vein of "Where’s Waldo" or "I spy" as well as a fun Spanish lesson for non-Spanish speaking readers. This would work as an excellent read aloud to a group or one on one.
