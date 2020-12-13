WEBB CITY, Mo. — The sudden appearance of COVID-19 earlier this year dashed any chances of a local church choir performing its annual Easter cantata to a live and appreciative audience, essentially wiping out two full months of hard practice.
With Dec. 25 rapidly approaching, however, members of the Central United Methodist Church’s Sanctuary Choir are much better prepared to perform to a live audience this time around.
The church’s annual Christmas musical — “The First Noel: Celebrating the Birthday of a King” — will be performed at 10 a.m. this morning via Facebook Live. To view it — either today or at a later date — simply go to https://www.facebook.com/webbcitymethodist.
“This will be our first event ever put on Facebook Live,” said Randy Pierce, the choir’s director. He understands why they must go to these extremes to make the concert happen, though he admits, “I would rather have a congregation to sing to in person.”
Sure, the coronavirus has forced numerous changes to ordinary activities over the past 11 months, such as forcing church congregations to embrace Facebook Live events or Zoom-inspired Bible studies. After all, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced church officials to temporarily suspend in-person worship.
However, the one very important thing that hasn’t changed during the pandemic’s run, church officials say, “is our desire to celebrate our savior’s birth.”
“This time around we’re much better prepared for it,” Pierce added, “in the fact that we know what’s going on.”
Thanks to Facebook Live, two-plus months of hard practicing by the choir members won’t be wasted as it was earlier in the year.
Church choirs had become areas of concern during the time of COVID-19. In 2019, 54 million Americans, or 15% of the population, participated in some form of organized group singing, according to a Chorus America study.
Pierce said church members understand why they’ve had to switch to Facebook Live. On the bright side of things, “a lot more people may watch or listen to it, or do so at a later date,” he said.
“A lot of churches no longer have choirs, and so that’s one thing that we still have, and we’re very happy that we can still (sing and perform) to the public,” he said.
Choir members performing Sunday morning will include: Debbie Whitworth, Janis Jackson, Kristin Williams, Sandy Shouse, Pat Johnson, Corky Johnson, Melissa Smith, Mary Stockam, Janice Peek, Paula Moore, Tom Shouse, Lance Smith, Chase Smith, Mike Moore, Jeff Brown and Craig Smith. Moore also serves as the narrator, while Brooke Shaver provides the music.
The Christmas musical is filled with classic carols, hymns and favorite Christmas songs of the season, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “The First Noel,” among many others.
Another reason to tune in to this morning’s live service, Pierce said, is to see what the choir members are wearing.
“We’ll be wearing new choir robes purchased last January that we were going to wear for the first time (during) the Easter cantata. Now, Sunday morning when we sing, we’ll be wearing those new robes” a year later.
And after today’s program is over?
“We’ll go ahead and start practicing last year’s cantata that we hope to have this (coming) year,” Pierce said.
