Christmas festival spreading cheer at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. — Few American theme parks, outside Disney-owned parks, embrace Christmas with as much pomp and circumstance as Silver Dollar City does.
And people have Peter Herschend to thank for that.
As the co-founder of the 1880s-style park, he launched “An Old Time Christmas” 32 years ago. Over the years, the festival has taken the top spot for “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” in a USA Today poll four times, including in 2019. Since that first celebration, the festival has grown to be a popular event at the park, and it continues to grow each year, leaving families, as Silver Dollar City’s Lisa Rau describes it, “wide-eyed and full of awe.”
When Silver Dollar City officials first launched the Christmas festival in 1988, “I was a TV news reporter who did a fall story that year on this questionable idea of ‘An Old Time Christmas’ — designed to lengthen the traditional Memorial Day-to-Labor Day season,” said Rau, who now serves as the park’s director of publicity. “Well, over the past three decades, it’s not only grown the season but has created the biggest growth of visitors of the year — every year.”
Built entirely around families, the celebration only grew larger — and brighter — each year, with additional sounds of Christmas, more Christmas-themed foods, more crafters and a parade led by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
This year’s festival, which launched this month and runs through Dec. 30, includes:
• 30 shows each day and night — including The Living Nativity and the new retro-jazzy Cool Yule show — on various outdoor stages.
• An elaborate eight-story, animated Christmas tree.
• More than 6.5 million lights lining streets, buildings, walkways and trees.
• Holiday foods, including the park’s famed funnel cakes.
• Christmas in Midtown, where 1.5 million LED lights create light tunnels, wreath portals, flying angels, running reindeer, a moving train, stars, snowflakes and a giant turning globe.
• Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade.
• Santa’s Cottage, a picturesque setting that is new for 2020 and where children can meet Santa while maintaining social distancing.
“Families love to come to Silver Dollar City together,” Rau said. Christmas at the park “is like an inheritance, passed from one generation to the next. And it’s all aspects. For some, the food; others, the traditions of songs and lights; many others love shopping for one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts, while still others like the adrenaline of the rides in the night skies.”
For public safety, Rau said, the park requires visitors to wear masks at all times except when eating, has limited park capacity to 50% each day and has widened pathways to allow greater social distancing. Plus, all performances usually held indoors are now on outdoor stages.
Visit www.silverdollarcity.com for more information, tickets, multiday getaways and schedules. For 2020 COVID-19 guidelines, go to www.silverdollarcity.com/PlaySafe.
Aquarium
Branson’s newest tourist attraction, Aquarium at the Boardwalk, recently opened to the public at 2700 W. 76 Country Blvd., Unit A.
Attractions include 250 animal species — such as sharks, seahorses, stingrays, lionfish and eels — living in 400,000 gallons of saltwater.
Other attractions include a 24-foot-high kelp forest climbing structure for kids and two touch pools.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through mid-December. To purchase tickets online, visit aquariumattheboardwalk.com. Tickets are also available at the box office.
