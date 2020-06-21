Annual Stones Prairie Picnic set July 17
PURDY, Mo. — Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stones Prairie Parish of rural Purdy, will have the annual Stones Prairie Picnic at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
The picnic will be held on church grounds, located less than 3 miles northwest of Purdy in Barry County. The traditional menu will consist of hamburgers, chips, hot dogs, bratwurst sandwiches, ice cream, beverages and an abundance of homemade desserts.
Games, baked goods, a country store, many handcrafted items, bingo, a display of Jeeps and antique farm equipment will be featured throughout the evening. A homemade quilt, crafted by the Quilting Society, will be given to the holder of the winning tickets. Tickets for the drawing will be available at the picnic.
Details: 417-442-3836.
