Byers Avenue United Methodist Church was established at 18th Street and Byers Avenue in 1899, where the congregation grew rapidly.
A larger church was designed by Joplin City Engineer J. B. Hodgdon, who was a member, in 1909. The new building — constructed of brown-glazed brick and finished with Carthage limestone at 1730 Byers Ave. — was completed in 1910.
A three-story addition designed to match the existing structure was approved in 1915 and completed in 1916 to accommodate rapid growth.
The church was renovated in 1967 with a suspended arch ceiling made of acoustical material on wire mesh installed in the sanctuary. A large annex to the church to serve as a family life center was added in 1995.
Today, Chuck Kralik serves as pastor for the church and has led the congregation since January 2019. A typical Sunday at the church sees about 70 worshipers seated in chairs that replaced pews in the sanctuary. The congregation has a bell choir that practices regularly and performs about once a month.
Kralik says the church is welcoming of all people and seeks to reach out into the community to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.