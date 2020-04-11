Hope is a message the Rev. Marsha West Eichler, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Joplin, has tried to pass on to her congregation through an online platform since March 15.
Tomorrow, West Eichler plans to tailor her message around the passages found in John 20, where Jesus appeared to the disciples who were huddled together after the events of Good Friday.
“Perhaps more than any other year, (in) this Easter, we might be feeling what the early believers felt,” West Eichler said. “Feelings of anxiety, fear and the unknown.”
Like those disciples, West Eichler said, COVID-19 has left many families huddling together, seeking shelter and comfort.
“There are parallels to those feelings, of being afraid and not knowing (about the future),” West Eichler said. “But we can experience hope through Christ.
“Christ is in the midst of us, and we can take hope in the new life offered to us. This is an Easter like none of us have experienced before. But we can take those differences, and allow it to let us see and hear the story in different ways.”
During a normal holy week, West Eichler said, the church would be open for several midweek services and events. Because of Joplin’s stay-at-home order, even the staff is staying indoors as an extra precaution.
West Eichler said many small groups — ranging in age from student to senior adult — are meeting via Zoom and other online platforms, allowing for safe yet personal contact to take place.
In the past few weeks, West Eichler has focused her sermons on a series titled “Kindom” — looking at relationships and how people can build relationships with each other in a multitude of ways.
Last week, West Eichler said she talked about perspective and how it keeps changing in light of the coronavirus.
“I keep offering God’s assurance that we are not alone,” West Eichler said. “No matter what, the words of Romans 8 are still true. Nothing can separate us from the love of God. We just have to remember that. Neither life nor death can separate us from God. God is with us in (this). We are not alone.”
Hope, Trust
Hope and trust are two of the messages the Rev. Frank Cervantez Sierra, the rector at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, plans to pass on to his congregation during the Easter service.
Like West Eichler, he is reaching his flock via a variety of online platforms.
“At Easter, we celebrate God and the resurrection as well as the hope and trust found in God,” Sierra said. “Things may be tough right now and crazy, but God is still God. We continue to serve the lord and share God’s love.”
Sierra has encouraged his congregation to find ways to be blessings to others in the here and now, looking at how they can help others during this pandemic.
While this Holy Week has not been normal, he reminds people the week leading to Easter wasn’t normal for Jesus and his disciples either.
“It helps to remember Jesus was out of his comfort zone and trusting God,” Sierra said. “We continue to follow God. Our lives may not be perfect, but God is with us 100%. So we don’t have to be afraid or give into fear.
“(This week) is very different, but it can give us a picture of how different it was for Jesus and the disciples during the first holy week.”
Putting Aside Fear
Father J. Friedel, priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, is focusing his streaming messages during Holy Week and Easter Sunday on the hope found within the resurrection.
“It is not the end,” Friedel said. “We will emerge from the tomb and recognize the light of a new day down the road. (Easter) is different, sure, but don’t think death will get the final word. We can look for new life, even in the midst of a pandemic.”
Friedel said changes to the typical Holy Week schedule and services push people to think about things differently.
“The bottom line is God is still with us, and God hasn’t left us,” Friedel said. “This virus isn’t a punishment from God and not divine retribution. God has not deserted us. There is a promise of new life even when we suffer.”
Like others, Friedel said the words of St. Paul found in Romans 8 remain true.
“Nothing can separate us from God,” Friedel said. “The power of the resurrection is the promise of new life even when we are suffering.”
