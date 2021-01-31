Faith Tabernacle, located at 820 N. Schifferdecker Ave., will provide a positive message and an invitation to all during the month of February.
The message to be imparted comes from Matthew 5:16, which exhorts us to be the light of the world. Verse 16 states, in part, to “let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.”
Twyla Johnson, pastor of Faith Tabernacle, asks all to join the church in spreading the light.
“By doing acts of service together, we can multiply the effects,” said Johnson. “Do some, do one or do all. It will make a difference in someone’s day.”
Coinciding with 28 days in February, the church has made a list of 28 ways to light up the world, such as to smile at everyone you see, pray for your neighborhood, encourage someone and pray for God’s love to encompass the Earth.
More information or a complete list may be obtained by calling the church at 417-626-8684.
