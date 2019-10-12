Back on Oct. 1, the Immanuel Lutheran Church announced plans to acquire a new comfort dog, which would be Joplin’s third since late 2011.
But to do so, they need financial help from the public to raise the $15,000 purchase price.
By Monday — after less than seven days — $8,000-plus had already been raised.
“I left it alone and didn’t check it until Monday morning because I just didn’t want to stress about it,” said Jason Glaskey, the “Top Dog” of the church’s comfort dog ministry. “When I saw how much people have given, it was just so encouraging.”
Eventually, the new golden retriever will take the spot held for years by Jackson, who suddenly died of an apparent heart attack on March 24, just a few months before his ninth birthday. Since then, Jackson’s brother Louie has shouldered the ministry’s various duties and responsibilities. However, Louie himself is 9 years old, and he’ll be a senior citizen by the time the new dog arrives in Joplin (likely in 2021), because it takes up to 18 months for a dog to be fully trained as a therapy animal.
“We want to make sure we are able to do this ministry uninterrupted, since there are so many people that we visit with regularly,” Glaskey said. “We don’t want that to stop or pause. We want to keep moving forward with it and serving the needs of the community.”
After the May 22, 2011, tornado struck, comfort dogs from the Illinois-based Lutheran Church Charities came to Joplin and were based out of the Martin Luther Christian School’s gymnasium. Dogs were rotated in and out of Joplin each week all summer long. The golden retrievers, sporting their iconic blue vests, made an immediate impression on Immanuel officials.
“After the first couple of weeks, we realized that they did powerfully important work they were doing in Joplin,” Glaskey said. The dogs “allowed people to pause in their grief and to have a moment to not think about all the hardships in their lives. There were some people who cried for the first time when they were petting the comfort dogs.”
Between 2011 and early this year, the two dogs have brought comfort to grieving humans across the country, including after national tragedies such as the school shooting in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, and the 2017 mass shooting of music festival revelers in Las Vegas, Nevada.
With $8,000 in place, there is enough money for a down payment that will get the dog selection and training moving forward — each dog is linked, behaviorally, to the community it will serve. The next step, Glaskey said, is to get the application process inked and submitted.
“These dogs are trained to be a calming influence, so they can be (passive) in a stressful situation,” Glaskey said, “to be still when a lot of other dogs would be moving, and quiet when a lot of other dogs would be barking.
“All comfort dogs are so gentle and patient and kind,” he said, “and that’s the wonderful traits of these dogs.”
Want to give?
If you would like to help the church purchase the Next Comfort Dog for Joplin, tax-deductible donations are being received online through Givelify or through the mail by check to: Immanuel Comfort Dogs, 2616 Connecticut Ave., Joplin, MO 64804. You can also visit the church’s official website at www.immanueljoplin.com, the church’s Facebook page or Louie the Comfort Dog’s Facebook page, or by calling 417-624-0333.
