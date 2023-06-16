The New Hope Assembly Church, 602 S. Moffet Ave. in Joplin, will hold a Southern gospel music concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
The group Avenue, a music trio from Nashville, will perform. The group is composed of Kasey Kemp, Haley Kemp and Jonathan Mattingly. Their first radio release, “One of These Mornings,” rose to No. 23 on the national Singing News Chart.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be taken.
