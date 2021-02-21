Churches at forefront creating warming stations for those in need

The familiar phrase, “love your neighbor as yourself,” was visible in action this week as volunteers across the Joplin region took part in developing multiple warming stations for those in need of warmth, food and shelter.
Four area churches ran warming stations during chunks of each day to cover a full 24-hour period: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; One Church from 1 to 5 p.m.; The Light at Joplin from 5 to 7 p.m.; and the Byers Avenue United Methodist Church from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The Carterville First Baptist Church also operated a station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. And in downtown Joplin, the Minnie Hackney Community Center served a vital role, as well.
Lending a hand
For Nancy Hampton, director of missions at St. Paul’s UMC, opening up the facility as a shelter seemed like a natural response to the weather disaster.
“We just really don’t want anybody else to be cold,” Hampton said. “Nobody should be cold right now.”
Working with other members of a Facebook group geared for helping those without homes, Hampton and others pulled their resources and contacts together to develop a list of warming stations.
Volunteers stepped up to help as needed, Hampton said, in order to fill the gaps.
“There are different ways you can help people,” she continued, adding her team of volunteers provided places where people could charge their phones, get some snacks or warm soup, and have a place out of the elements.
“Jesus calls us to love our neighbor,” Hampton said. “This is one way to show love to our neighbors. We are called to do this, and as a big church, we have the ability to open our doors.”
Hampton said this storm — with its record-shattering temperatures — is a good reminder of the importance of taking care of others.
“Now’s a good time to check on our neighbors and make sure everybody is taken care of,” Hampton said. “We can all do this together.”
Ultimately, Hampton said, the warming station is just one way volunteers at St. Paul’s use to help people find an active faith in Jesus — especially during the first week of Lent.
“We are called to love God and love others,” Hampton said.
Stepping up
The area’s only 24/7 warming station opened last Saturday inside the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center on South Main in Joplin. By Monday morning, about 20 people were there during the day; at night, those numbers more than doubled. It was still open and serving the community Thursday afternoon.
“If they weren’t sleeping on the floor here, they would be sleeping outside,” said Nanda Nunnelly, president of the community center. People from all over the area brought hot food, blankets and cots to the shelter. “It’s been wonderful for unhoused people to see how much care and concern is in our community, because they often feel like nobody cares. And for them to see volunteers (from the community) coming in and bringing in (food and donations), they’re excited as well.”
Of course, events such as this are exactly why the building at 110 S. Main St. has the word “community” in its title.
“That was actually one of the first things one of our executive members said: ‘this is our mission,’ and it is. This is our mission,” Nunnelly said. “We’re community built and community blessed. That’s what we believe in. Whatever happens here, we’re going to put it out and we’ll get it back — and you know what? It always does.”
Do what’s needed
For Shane Munn, pastor at the One Church Joplin, opening up the church and providing rides to those in need came as they saw a need to be filled.
In addition to opening the church’s doors and providing shelter and food, volunteers also created care packages with socks, gloves, hats and more so people had supplies to get them through the storm.
“This was an opportunity during the brutal cold to at least open up our building to bless others,” Munn said. “People are tired, and we wanted to help anyway we could.
“If people were outside selling coffee, we could help people for Jesus.”
One Church is a multisite church plant founded in 2014. In addition to providing shelter during the recent storm, members of the Joplin location stock a blessing box in front of their building filled with nonperishables and other items.
“People needed more than food,” Munn said as he prepared to keep his building open all week. “They needed shelter, and we could open up to make it available. We just don’t want people to say they didn’t have anywhere to go.”
The idea behind the effort was simple, he said — see a need and try to do something about it.
“It’s just simple,” Munn said. “Just do the right thing. We have a team of volunteers willing to do whatever is needed.”
Kevin McClintock contributed to this story.
