By definition, a chapel is a small building purposely built for worship and prayer, usually for families who find themselves — through travel or other circumstances — unable to attend their hometown church.
Which is why you’ll find chapels in places such as hospitals — yes, both Freeman Hospital West and Mercy Hospital Joplin have one — as well as at popular tourist attractions. The venues here are all in the tradition of the extinct roadside chapels that dotted major roadways during the 1930s and 1940s, available for weary travelers to stop for Sunday “prayer and praise.”
Here is a short rundown of some of the more distinctive and beautiful chapels found in area tourist attractions that offer a small space for solitude, church services or even full-blown weddings.
Salem Country Church, Red Oak II
Most people know about Red Oak II. Located off Kafir Road just east of Carthage, it’s the brainchild of beloved artist Lowell Davis — the “Norman Rockwell of Rural Art” — who grew up in the real Red Oak that was located 18 miles north of where Red Oak II sits today.
When the real town became a ghost town following the World War II, Davis began “re-creating” Red Oak on an empty cornfield on his property, moving buildings to the new site and restoring them to what they looked like decades before. One of those buildings, the Salem Church, was moved 6 miles from its former spot in Lawrence County to Red Oak II, with renovations completed in 1990.
Today, it’s an active interdenominational church with a 10:30 a.m. Sunday service, always led with traditional gospel music, that’s conducted by Tim Darch, the preacher who purchased the building in 2009. Both the church’s steps and foundation were made from rescued tombstones that had been replaced by the family, and the “Welcome” stone previously adorned the front entrance of the old YMCA building in Carthage before it was torn down in the 1970s.
Much like those long-forgotten roadside chapels, the Salem Country Church welcomes any and all Route 66 travelers to stop by, sign the guest book and enjoy the Sunday morning service.
Wilderness Church, Silver Dollar City
Much like the Salem Country Church, the Wilderness Church located inside the Branson-based theme park was dismantled log by log and rebuilt in mid-1960. Approximately 3,000 people attended the dedication while a church choir sang “Little Brown Church in the Wildwood.”
Previously, the former log cabin, first built in 1849, had sat for decades along nearby Bear Creek. Lots of history can be found there, including the the pulpit inside the church, which was hand carved from either an old sycamore or white oak tree.
Three times each Sunday, a church service is held inside the small structure. The first service is private, dedicated to park employees. The remaining two services are public, at 10 and 11 a.m. from the start of the season to Oct. 20, and from 1 to 2 p.m. in November and December. People of all faiths are invited to participate in the weekly services, which include hymn singing, a sermon and reflective prayer and worship. Overall, the church can seat 80.
The Chapel, Har-Ber VillageLocated at the lower end of this fanciful village situated in Grove, Oklahoma, this small church can seat roughly a dozen people. While mostly dedicated to weddings — with ceremonies taking place both inside and across the lawn outside — at times there are groups of people, couples and even individuals who will pause outside the church or the nearby statue of Jesus Christ with eyes closed and hands clasped in prayer.
Har-Ber Village is a pioneer-era community and museum that, much like Jasper County’s Red Oak II, was re-created building by building along the shores of Oklahoma’s Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees. Today, it houses numerous historical buildings. But in the beginning, in 1968, there was just one structure — the country church.
Deeply religious, owner and creator Harvey Jones built the church for his wife, Bernice (hence the name Har-Ber). The bricks used to construct the church were fired before the Civil War; the pulpit came from a small Northwest Arkansas church built in 1850.
The church and the buildings that followed, including a schoolhouse, were built to create a village as a “sincere effort to preserve for future generations the way of life as experienced by our forefathers who carved out of the wilderness this wonderful country we know and enjoy today,” a plaque reads today.
The Precious Moments Chapel, Carthage
While you won’t find pews or spoken sermons inside the Precious Moments Chapel; this Sam Butcher creation was built specifically as “a gift of thanks to God” for the many blessings given to Butcher. It is often described as America’s version of the Sistine Chapel found in Rome.
The chapel — open to public tours and completed in 1989 — features paintings by Butcher, depicting children or childlike figures “cast as biblical prophets, angels or figures from the parables of Jesus.”
