Danny Gibbs had seen the metal wheelchair ramps pop up around his neighborhood in south Joplin. When his wife, Pat, had a stroke six months ago, he knew who to call to get one of his own.
The ramp ministry at Christ’s Community United Methodist Church provided the family a ramp to help her get outside the home and aid in her rehabilitation.
After the stroke, she needed a walker to move around. Since the single step from the front room to the kitchen proved difficult for her to maneuver, the four steps on the deck leading outside were impossible. The ramp over those stairs has helped her get to church and doctor’s appointments.
“It’s a lifesaver,” Gibbs said. “Instead of these steps, she can use the walker to come outside. We don’t have to worry about her falling as she comes down the ramp. If it wasn’t for the ramp, things would be really hard.”
Donald King, coordinator of the ramp ministry at Christ’s Community, said the program began five years ago when a church member requested a ramp for her daughter, who had a recent amputation. The planning, meetings and research into building a permanent wooden ramp took about six months.
Unfortunately, by the time the ramp was installed, the daughter had passed away.
“We felt we had really let the people down,” King said. “It was really disheartening. We prayed about it and figured out how to do things differently.”
The ministry started buying temporary metal wheelchair ramps, which are easier to plan for and set up. As soon as they were finding ramps for sale, they were distributing them to families in need.
The constant cycle of acquisition and need has led the group to hold numerous fundraisers to buy more ramps. Donations and grants have also funded the ministry’s needs.
Rapid growth
The ramp ministry started by taking requests from church members and then spread to the community. In the past five years, King estimated they have put out 260 ramps.
After seeing such rapid growth, and the lessons of that first request fresh in his mind, King and his volunteers constantly try to grow the program.
“Instead of previously putting out three or four a year, we put out that many in a week,” King said. “We average about 70 ramps in use at any one time in the community right now. I never thought the need was this great until we started this ministry.”
These are temporary ramps that people use until they recover, or until an organization like Hearts and Hammers can install a permanent ramp. There are no requirements to qualify for a ramp, aside from needing permission from the landowner if the person requesting help doesn’t own the property.
There is also no charge for the ramps because the ministry is self-funded.
“Some people are just squeezing by and worried about where they’re going to get the money for their new situation,” King said. “When they find out they don’t have to pay for this, it’s such a relief to them.”
The metal ramps are provided to everyone in the community. King remembers recently they provided a ramp for an 8-year-old boy with spina bifida. Another ramp was set up at a church so that a grandfather could attend his granddaughter’s wedding.
King often gets calls from caregivers with patients who won’t be released by their doctor until they have a way to get into their house. If the patient can’t come home, they would have to go to a care facility for rehab, which can be expensive, he said.
Patients would also rather recover in the comfort of their homes, King said. Helping people in their time of need aligns with his church’s mission, he said.
“Our church name is Christ’s Community,” King said. “We’re active in the community, and not just the local Joplin community, but we outreach as far as Lamar, Pittsburg, down into Goodman. It goes right in with what our church’s name is.”
King said the ministry’s immediate needs are for donations and volunteers in the area. For the future, he’s been looking for churches outside of the Joplin area, like in Springfield and Kansas City, and as far as Louisiana, with which to partner.
