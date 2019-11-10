PITTSBURG, Kan. — Forget Black Friday and smiling Santas at the end of various December parades, it’s the showing of the “Great Russian Nutcracker” by the Moscow Ballet that serves as the official start to the holiday season.
And for the second year in a row, the classic theatrical ballet — complete with world-class artists, dazzling costumes and stunning sets — will be go live at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pittsburg State University’s Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer.
On stage, larger-than-life puppets, nesting dolls and hand-crafted costumes will help bring the Christmas spirit to life, said Sally Michael Keyes, director of public relations for Moscow Ballet North American Tours.
“The original German story centers around the Christmas holiday: A nutcracker in the shape of a soldier was given to heroine Clara by her mysterious and playful Uncle Drosselmeyer at Christmas time, making ‘The Nutcracker’ the most-performed ballet during the holiday season,” she said.
Each annual production of the ballet consists of 70 to 80 Russian-trained classical dancers who fly to North America from Russia.
This month and next month, the troupe will visit 150 cities across the United States and Canada.
There are a number of reasons why the ballet is one of the world’s most beloved, Keyes said.
“(Pyotr Ilyich) Tchaikovsky’s music is as vibrant, beautiful and exciting today as it was when the ballet first opened in Moscow in 1892, and it’s ubiquitous. One hears it in virtually every store during the holidays, which also makes it a favorite,” Keyes said.
Also, the ballet includes local children, which makes this ballet a great way to introduce children to ballet and to gather all family members to see it together, she said. Moscow Ballet’s “Dance with Us” program provides opportunities for 100 local children, ages 6 to 18, to perform side-by-side with the company performers in roles created just for them.
Auditions, screened by Moscow Ballet’s Yuriy Kuzo and held at Carthage’s Ovation Studios, were held in September.
Children who won roles as party children, small mice, little snowflakes, snow sprites, snow maidens and additional parts in the 27th annual edition’s first act include: Alex Dunham, Leila Fox, Chaney Hawkins, Hayden Johnson, Yashvi Patnaik, Elizabeth Ramirez, Emma Reynolds, Laney Wilson (party children); Scarlett Colbert, Leila Fox, Tessa Gibson, Elizabeth Ramirez, Emma Schultz and Mackenzie Whitledge (small mice); and Mia Forbis, Jaclyn Friesen, Ivy Griffiths, Anna Martin, Aarika Patnaik, Brielle Powers, Kyria Powers and Nevaeh Ramirez (little snowflakes). In the second act, student dancers include: Alex Dunham, Abigail Glaubitz, Isabella Wilberding, Maggie Washburn, Emmalee Wilson and Laney Wilson (snow maidens); Lilli Petry, Abbi Washburn, Chaney Hawkins and Yashvi Patnaik (Spanish variations); Hayden Johnson and Emma Reynolds (Chinese variations) and Maggie Washburn, Emmalee Wilson, Alex Dunham and Laney Wilson (Russian variations).
The Russian dancers of Moscow Ballet are award winners and among the best dancers in the world, Keyes continued. “Even patrons who have no experience with ballet, recognize that the performance they see with Moscow Ballet in particular is exceptional and inspiring.”
The beloved theatrical ballet — concerning a young girl’s nutcracker who comes to life, defeating an army of mice and their before, before traveling to the Land of Peace and Harmony — is considered a gift to America from Russia with love and has been promoting peace since 1993. In Moscow Ballet’s story, the first act maintains the classic tradition and story line, though due to the theme of international and cultural unity, Masha Clara and her prince travel to the Land Of Peace and Harmony instead of visiting the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Details: www.bicknellcenter.com.
Want to go?
Missed the Pittsburg performance? No problem, the Moscow Ballet will be visiting other communities near Joplin later this month, including:
• 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, 453 Garland Ave., in Kansas City, Mo.
• 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield.
• 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita, Kan.
