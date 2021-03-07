Missouri Southern theater students are preparing for one of the classics of world drama.
First performed in 1664, “Tartuffe” is one of the most famous theatrical comedies Moliere — the stage name for French playwright Jean-Baptiste Poquelin — was able to pen. The characters of Tartuffe, and Elmire and Orgon are considered among the greatest theater roles ever put down on paper. The play itself has never left the active repertoire, said the play’s director, Jim Lile.
“The play is a scathing takedown of hypocrisy and a warning to those who fail to be vigilant,” he said. As a result of Moliere’s play, contemporary English uses the word “tartuffe” to mean a hypocrite. “The choice enables our student actors to work in an idiom and a style that they don’t encounter every day but will likely encounter in their futures.”
The French play will be given a modern twist as theater students bring versions of Tartuffe, Elmire and Orgon to life on stage.
Inside the home of the wealthy Orgon, the impostor Tartuffe succeeds in winning over the respect and devotion of the head of the house, according to a Southern release. Then, he tries to marry Orgon’s daughter and seduce his wife while scrounging for the deed to the property. He nearly succeeds, but an emissary from King Louis XIV arrives in time to recover the property, free Orgon and imprison Tartuffe.
Lile hopes the play, which opens this Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, will spark a “flicker of recognition.”
“The issues in the play haven’t changed much since” the 1660s, he said. “How do these characters deal with their situation? How can we?”
The cast includes Jackie Marsall, Kaden Propps, Kayley Baumhover, Austin Prince, Brianna Simpson, Dalton Cobb, Jakob Butler, Michael Rivera, Taylor Lewis, Race Bremer and Sophie Stoebel.
“The play requires a company that functions as an ensemble, so standouts are not what we need. The actors are getting to flex different creative muscles,” Lile said. “The play has a formality, though the situation is ridiculous, and the dialogue is written in rhyming couplets. It’s a lot. The cast is meeting the challenges of this play very well.”
All face-to-face events on the university’s campus are limited to faculty, staff and students only.
“Because we had to cancel ‘Christmas With Little Women’ last December, this is the first time I have opened a show in the Bud Walton Theatre since December 2019. ‘Tartuffe’ will not be exclusively online. We will do four performances in the theater and record one of them to stream online” to interested viewers in the area, Lile said.
“It is good to have an avenue for our work,” he continued. “What fascinates me is thinking about how technology will feature in the future of performance. I’m not sure we know yet what theater will look like going forward.”
Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, visit mssu.edu/theatre.
For more information, call 417-625-3044.
