CARTHAGE, Mo. — Forgive veteran actor and director Tom Brown if he shows more than the usual enthusiasm concerning his latest directed play. After all, it’s based on his all-time favorite novel.
The play is set in 1935, in a sleepy Alabama town, about a young girl who learns the harsh lessons of life’s rights and wrongs, with character names such as Scout, Jem, Atticus and Boo.
Sound familiar? It should — Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from 1960, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” is coming to the Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre stage. It runs tonight through Sunday as well as next Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13. Tickets are on sale now.
“I’ve been thinking about doing it for quite a few years now, and I’ve got to thinking about it more and more recently,” Brown said. “It’s just a timeless (story). And it’s continually relevant, which is a shame.”
The novel shows what happens, through the eyes of a child, when the status quo is suddenly tilted on its head — Scout’s father, Atticus Finch, a lawyer of strong moral fiber, decides to defend a young black man accused of a horrific crime. Finch’s decision sends violent shockwaves throughout the community. The book — and play — are noted for their rich warmth and humor while unflinchingly tackling adult subjects such as racial inequality. Brown said he remembers long ago, when he hoped America could progress to a point to where future generations would read Lee’s novel, scratch their heads and ask aloud, “Is that how people acted back then?”
“Unfortunately, I won’t be seeing that in my lifetime,” Brown said with a sigh. “But we’re getting there.”
The cast features: Charlie Rogers (Atticus Finch), Anne Marie Wright (Scout), Melodee Colbert Kean (Calpurnia), Ian Ferguson (Jem), Maddox Lesmeister (Dill), Phillip Butler (Boo Radley), Matheu Forrest (Tom Robinson), Keith Gregory (Bob Ewell), Emilee Kuhns (Mayella Ewell), Barbara Gregory (Maudie), Amanda Powell (Miss Stephanie), Birgit Kuehn (Mrs. Dubose), Doug Dickey (Heck Tate), David Cheek (Mr. Gilmore), David Storm (Judge Taylor), Gerrard Modestin (Rev. Sykes), Daniel Pool (Mr. Cunningham), Pete Schlau (Court Clerk) and Naomi Blankenship.
“They have been amazing,” Brown said, adding that of the play’s 13 primary roles, nearly 30 actors came out for auditions. “I have had several of them off-book for a couple of weeks already, and a few more are close to (knowing their lines) verbatim. It’s encouraging. They’ve never stopped working.
“I can’t say enough good about my actors. I really can’t.”
Reservations may be made by calling the theater at 417- 358-9665. Ticket prices are adults $27, seniors (55 and older) $24, students with ID $22, youths (13-18) $22, children (6-12) $12 and children (0- 5) free. Opening night for veterans with ID will be $18. Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre is located at 2466 Old 66 Blvd. in Carthage.
Dinner will be a Caesar salad, followed by salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, brown beans, dinner roll and double chocolate cake for dessert.
Details: 417-358-4300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.