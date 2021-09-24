The Joplin Area Welcome Club will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at "Just a Taste" event center on Main Street in Webb City.
Members will meet at 11 a.m., and the price is $15 per meal.
The guest speaker will be Show Me Magazine editor Lee Radcliff, who will speak about starting and running the local magazine for the last 20 years. Guests are welcome.
For more info, visit the Club's Facebook page or go online at www.joplinareawelcomeclub.com.
