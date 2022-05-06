The Alpha Delta Kappa teachers' sorority met April 19 at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant in Webb City. President Tina Wilson conducted the meeting with 12 members and one guest.
The guest speaker for the evening was Duane Dreiling, the executive director of United Way Joplin. He spoke about the projects of United Way and the Little Blue Bookshelf program, which provides free books for children.
New officers were elected for the next two years. They will be installed at the May 17 meeting at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant.
