Alpha Delta Kappa meets on Sept. 21
Members of the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority met Tuesday, Sept. 21, at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant in Webb City. The meeting was conducted by President Tina Wilson with 15 members present.
The altruistic project for this month was school supplies and items were divided between to the Neosho, Diamond, Carthage, Carl Junction and Piece City school districts, as well as the Missouri Southern State University-based Lion’s Club Academy. Approximately $200 worth of items were received.
Remember, October is International ADK month, and each active teacher will display a poster and provide treats for the school lounge. ADK is a sorority for women educators. Mayor Lynn Ragsdale of Webb City has signed the chapter’s proclamation.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the same restaurant. Guest speakers will be from the Lions Coop at MSSU. Members are asked to bring donated food items for college students.
