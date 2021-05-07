WEBB CITY, Mo. — Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority met Tuesday, April 20, at Central United Methodist Church, and hostesses for the evening were Brooke Shaver, Tina Wilson and Sarah Llanes.
The meeting was led by President Tina Wilson with 14 members present. The Missouri State Executive Board for ADK has chosen “The Longest Day” — representing the Alzheimer’s Association. Money from the Upsilon sorority will be donated in memory of sister Cecile Woodmansee who died March 25.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 18, at El Palenque Mexican restaurant in Webb City. The program will be presented by member Cathy Eichellberger. She does a parenting program for Watered Gardens at the Washington Family Center in Joplin.
