The Preceptor Lambda Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its chapter meeting for election of officers on March 22 at Logan's Roadhouse. The meeting was presided over by President Patti Burrington. The full slate of officers for the upcoming year was approved by acclamation. LeAnn Tomlin was elected president. Future events were planned. The next meeting will be held at Olive Garden at 6 p.m., April 20.

