The 743rd meeting of the Preceptor Lambda Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was held on Tuesday at Del Rio Grill & Cantina in Joplin.
The meeting was called to order by LeAnn Tomlin, president. A fun evening of socializing, discussing future events and election of officers was on the agenda.
Officers for the 2022-2023 year are Kay Johnson, president; Gwen Wilson, vice president; Sherri Orender, treasurer; Paula Hines, recording secretary; Patti Burrington, corresponding secretary; Pamela Hosp, city council representative; and Jane Broadwater, extension officer.
The next meeting will be held at the home of Jane Broadwater.
