PITTSBURG, Kan. — All members of the Southeast Kansas Scottish Rite are asked to attend the stated dinner and meeting on Thursday, July 1, at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 North Joplin Street.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at approximately 7 p.m.
Reservations are required, so please RSVP by Wednesday, June 30, at fsscottishrite@sbcglobal.net or by calling 620-223-1330. However, if you don't feel safe, please don't attend. And if you don't feel well or are in any way symptomatic, please stay home. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly recommended.
