NEOSHO, Mo. — The Silver Follies will perform live Friday, Aug. 13, Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15, inside the Elsie Plaster Center on the Crowder College campus.
Practice will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will mostly include reading scripts and assigning various parts. The practices will take place at the Lutheran Church in Neosho.
Practices at the church will continue there on Monday, Tuesday and Friday nights during the month of June.
Beginning in July and running through early August, stage practices will take place at 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays inside Elsie Plaster Center.
If you are interested in being a part of this group, show up this weekend, either on Saturday or Sunday.
Questions or details, contact Linda Rasmussen at 451-6256 or 389-2454.
