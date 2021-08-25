PITTSBURG, Kan. — All members of the Southeast Kansas Scottish Rite are asked to attend the stated dinner and meeting on Thursday, September 2, at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 North Joplin St.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starting at 7 p.m.
Reservations are required, so RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 1, at fsscottishrite@sbcglobal.net or by calling 620-223-1330. If you don't feel safe, please don't attend. And if you don't feel well or are in any way symptomatic, please stay home. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly recommended.
