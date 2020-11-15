Members of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority met Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Central United Methodist Church of Webb City. Hostesses for the evening were Vera Ellison, Paula Stewart and Shelley Kneeland.
The meeting was conducted by President Tina Wilson with 12 members present. Members were asked to turn in their hours of volunteer services, money and items donated for ADK Month.
The program for Founder’s Day was presented by Dorothy Pierson. She asked questions of members about excellence in education, altruism and world understanding. Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale had signed a proclamation for the chapter for October.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday at the home of Cathy Eichelberger of Joplin. Hostesses will be Kathy Casella and Cathy Eichelberger. The altruistic project will be the Missouri Southern State University Lion Food Co-op.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.