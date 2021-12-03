The Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher's Sorority met Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the El Palenque restaurant in Webb City. Hostesses were Ellison and Shelley Kneeland.
The meeting was led by President Tina Wilson with 12 members and one guest present. Susan Nichols, the Missouri state president of ADK, served as the guest speaker. She spoke on what a teacher's sorority has to offer teachers: fellowship among educators, help establishing high standards in education and help promoting charitable projects and activities enriching the lives of children of all ages.
It was also mentioned that the Upsilon chapter will be 70 years old in 2022.
The next meeting will be held on Dec. 21 at the same location. Christmas cards will be addressed for the Webb City Health and Rehab nursing home and the Carl Junction residential care facilities. There will also be an ornament exchange among members.
