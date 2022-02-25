NAMI Joplin, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will host a chili feed from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Joplin Family Worship Center, 5290 E. Seventh St.
People are encouraged to come out for a chili meal “with all the fixings,” along with dessert, for a suggested donation of $3. There will be a raffle as well as NAMI information explaining what the nonprofit organization does across the Southwest Missouri region.
NAMI will also host an in-person walk this year at 10 a.m. May 11 at Mercy Park in Joplin. There will be food for sale, raffles and more. Bring out the whole family and participate in a healthy and fun activity. Registration is $10 per person or $25 per family.
Details: 417-781-6264.
