The Ozark Gateway Barbershop Chorus has announced its officers for 2022. They are Mike Baggerly as president, Jason Masoner as vice president, Stewart Spencer as secretary, Larry Swift as treasurer, Don Snow and Brad Gibson as board members at large, and John Meriwether as music librarian.
The Ozark Gateway Barbershop Chorus is a lodge of the Society for the Preservation and Propagation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in the United States. Its next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Park Baptist Church, Seventh and Range Line Road in Joplin.
The group is currently learning new music for public performances and all men in the area who have a desire to sing are encouraged to attend.
Details: 417-680-4882, linmikbag@gmail.com.
