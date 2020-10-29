MIAMI, Okla. — For the third time in four years, Christian music vocalist David Phelps is back in the Four-State Area performing live, this time at the Coleman Theatre.
While he’s performed inside Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House in Australia and the White House, Phelps is looking forward to performing in a new historic location, one that shadows Route 66 with its distinctive Spanish Colonial Revival exterior.
“We do all different sizes (of venues); every night is different,” Phelps told the Globe in late 2019. “When we go into smaller venues, it makes it more intimate, you know? That’s something I love.”
His performance, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, will be one of the last stops in his ongoing “David Phelps Live!” summer tour.
“We are beyond thrilled,” Danny Dillon, Coleman’s director, said in describing the opportunity to host the award-winning singer. “This is been something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time now.”
Originally scheduled for May, the concert was postponed to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be Phelps’ first appearance at the Coleman Theatre, which was built in 1929.
“I’ve always been a big fan myself,” Dillon said. “I just hope the area is able to come and enjoy what we think will be an absolutely fantastic show.”
In the Friday concert, Phelps will include many selections from his album “Hymnal,” in which he sings hymns such as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In the Garden,” “Victory in Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul,” according to a news release.
“Each song takes the listener on a journey of inspiration and worship in song,” according to the news release.
“I’m sure he’ll drop in a few Christmas numbers, since it’s so close to Christmas,” Dillon said.
After graduating from Baylor University with a degree in vocal performance, Phelps joined the Gaither Vocal Band. Phelps served as the group’s tenor for nearly 20 years, helping secure nine Dove Awards and one Grammy, before pursuing a solo career in 2017.
Tickets are now on sale, with seats available in the orchestra section for $30-$35, the loge section for $30-$35 and the two balcony sections for $20-$25. Click the “tickets” button at www.colemantheatre.org to select available seats.
The Coleman Theatre staff have taken measures to ensure public safety during the show, Dillon said, including adding entrances and exits throughout the theater, limiting capacity in the public restrooms, and barring standing in line for roll call ticket holders.
For details, call 918-540-2425.
Coming up
Here are a few of the Coleman Theatre’s upcoming concerts and shows:
• Nov. 21: Tribute to Elvis, Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash.
• Nov. 30: Wynonna Judd will be in concert for her first appearance at the Coleman.
• Dec. 11: Christmas carols will be belted out by local artists, with a portion of the show dedicated to “Follow the Bouncing Ball” for the Christmas carol sing-along.
• Dec. 12: The Tulsa Praise Orchestra and FrontLine Singers will present “A Big Band Christmas” as a part of the annual “Christmas at the Coleman” celebration.
• Dec. 19: The group SIX will bring its singing show to the Coleman for the fourth straight year.
• May 30, 2021: Comedian Yakov Smirnoff will perform.
