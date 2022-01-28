College Heights Christian School has announced its honor roll students for the fall 2021 semester.
Students with academic high honors are those with a GPA greater than or equal to 3.7 with the equivalent of A's and B's only. Students with academic honors are those with a GPA of 3.0, with the equivalent of A's and B's only.
Academic high honors
12th grade: Ethan Adel, Hannah Bass, Hagen Beck, Nick Brueggemann, Aadyn Crider Mullins, Gabe Forrest, Barrett Freed, Gaia Licini, Miller Long, Jack Meadows, Ethan Meeks, Rylee Miller, Ariana Skillen, Mazie Slinkard, Caleb Thomas, Tony Whitney, Ethan Wicke and J.C. Wright.
11th grade: Jessica Archer, Ashley Buchanan, Isabelle Clevenger, Curtis Davenport, Jaiden Dorris, Jackson Gloyer, Lindsay Griesemer, Noah Hipple, Jayli Johnson, Isabella Maningas, Ava Masena, Derrick McMillian, Lydia Peterson, Grady Prescott, Ben Thomas, Corban Thomas, Lauren Ukena, Sophie Wilkins, Emily Winters, Marley Woodford and Madelyn Workman.
10th grade: Ella Bishop, Steven Calandro, Madi Carson, Maddy Colin, Jace Edwards, Gracie Forrest, Sophia Moore, Katie Moss, Lauren Nichols, Caden Purcell, Caleb Quade, Avery Shumaker, Jeanna Smathers, Cat Tyurikov, Ethan Ukena and Matt Williams.
Ninth grade: Marla Anderegg, Josh Anderson, Tate Angel, Makanaka Bgoni, Natalie Brueggemann, Braxton Davis, Logan Decker, Levi Durling, Londyn Eidson, Libby Fanning, Toryn Fink, Caleb Hipple, Omi Kidrowski, Ava Lett, Molly Long, Kinley Marsh, Abby Meeks, Austin Miller, Eli Moss, Evan Prescott, Izzy Pryor, Ella Quade, Carolyn Satterlee, Cloee Shackelford, Kallie Spencer, Bennett Thomas, Noah Vaughn, Jayce Walker and Emery Yantis.
Academic honors
12th grade: Bentley Allen, Taegan Fink, Colby Garman, Tanner Hills, Kane Wright and Claire Yi.
11th grade: Emma Angel.
10th grade: Zachary Beaty, Victoria Davis, Colsen Dickens, Camille Flynn, Jolie Powell and Kelton Welch.
Ninth grade: Hudson Clevenger, Ava Landers, Josiah Thomas and Andrew Williams.
