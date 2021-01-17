College Heights Christian School released listings this past week of students who earned high honors and academic honors for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Requirements for academic high honors consist of a GPA greater than or equal to 3.7 with the equivalent of A and B grades only. Requirements for academic honors consists of a GPA of 3.0 with the equivalent of A and B grades only
Academic high honors winners
Seniors: Grace Bishop, Kaynahn Burk, Evan Burton, Arianna Calandro, Suyeong Choe, Shayla Cliffman, Ethan Coggeshell, Taylor Dunham, Laryssa Everett, Allie Fiscus, Emily Griesemer, Emma Hardy, Layne Jackson, Luke Johnson, Zipporah Jones, Tucker Lang, Rebakah Laws, Lainey Lett, Lincoln Martin, Avery Parker, Riley Peterson, Shelbi Post, CatieGrace Secker, Gabe Stewart and Emma Woodford.
Juniors: Hannah Bass, Hagen Beck, Nick Brueggemann, Aadyn Crider Mullins, Taegan Fink, Gabe Forrest, Barrett Freed, Jack Meadows, Ethan Meeks, Mazie Slinkard, Caleb Thomas, Tony Whitney, Ethan Wicke and J.C. Wright.
Sophomores: Jessica Archer, Avery Baker, Jaiden Dorris, Jackson Gloyer, Lindsay, Griesemer, Jayli Johnson, Isabella Maningas, Derrick McMillian, Lydia Peterson, Grady Prescott, Ben Thomas, Corban Thomas, Lauren Ukena, Kayla Wicke, Sophie Wilkins, Emily Winters, Marley Woodford and Madelyn Workman.
Freshman: Zachary Beaty, Ella Bishop, Steven Calandro, Madi Carson, Maddy Colin, Jace Edwards, Gracie Forrest, Izzy Gillum, Madelynn Jordan, Katie Moss, Lauren Nichols, Caden Purcell, Caleb Quade, Rolen Sanderson, Avery Shumaker, Jeanna Smathers, Ethan Ukena, Matt Williams and Brayden Youngberg.
Academic honors winners
Seniors: Steve Brown, Avery Good, Emi Kuhns, Emily O’Hare, Christian Reed and Matthew Winters.
Juniors: Lilly Flynn, Miller Long, Kane Wright and Claire Yi.
Sophomores: Klohe Burk, Isabelle Clevenger and Noah Hipple.
Freshman: Colsen Dickens, Caleb Evans, Camille Flynn, Sophia Moore, Colson O’Dell, Jolie Powell and Kelton Welch.
