One of my favorite aspects of this column is hearing from readers. I love when you reach out and give me feedback on a recipe, share your own or ask where to buy an ingredient.
I will miss that interaction because this is, sadly, my last column.
I’ve accepted another job and will not be able to keep crafting my creations, so I want to leave you with what I hope is one of my signatures: easy and delicious dishes.
I love dips, desserts and drinks, and I am ending with a great recipe for each of those things. As always, this fare is simple, so anyone can make these.
The quick taco dip is my latest creation, and it’s so easy and light. A lot of taco dips are heavy, but this one is refreshing. The base is corn, sour cream and taco seasoning. I adore it and highly recommend it. It is best made a day in advance or a minimum of two hours before you serve it. I’ve tested it out twice, and people gobbled it up so fast I couldn’t believe it. It’s a great summer dip.
I’ve shared my salted caramel fudge ice cream pie recipe before, and it was a hit. The recipe has only four ingredients and requires no baking, so if you want a no-fuss cool dessert to serve on a sweltering August day, this is the one for you. It’s basically a graham cracker crust (you can substitute Oreo crust), filled with salted caramel ice cream and fudge, quickly frozen and then topped with caramel popcorn for serving. It’s amazing. The popcorn adds great crunch and complements the salted caramel ice cream.
And what would summer be without a mojito? I love mojitos, and my blackberry version is one of my all-time favorites. This drink is not too sweet and is a nice balance of lime, mint, rum and blackberries. It’s refreshing and a nice way to unwind after a long day.
I hope you enjoy the recipes. Thank you for reading all these years and sharing my passion for food. I will miss this.
Quick taco corn dip
4 ears of cooked corn (or 2 cups canned corn)
1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
2 green onions, sliced
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
If using fresh corn on the cob, microwave two ears at a time, still in their husks, for 4 minutes. Remove and microwave the other two. Allow to cool before handling. Shuck and slice the corn off the cob.
If you don’t have fresh corn, simply use 1 can of corn, thoroughly drained (pat with a paper towel to be sure it’s not wet).
Stir together the sour cream and taco seasoning until well-combined. Then add in corn, green onions and cilantro. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours before serving. Serve with tortilla chips.
Note: If you want some kick, you can add some fresh jalapeno or 1 teaspoon diced jarred green chilies.
Salted caramel fudge ice cream pie
Serves 6
1 (9-inch) graham cracker crust
1 (48-ounce) container of Great Value Down by the Sea Salt Caramel ice cream
1/2 cup prepared Hershey’s fudge sauce (or your favorite)
13/4 cups caramel popcorn
This dessert is absolutely divine and super easy. First, spread fudge sauce in the bottom of the pie crust.
Then top with about 33/4 cups of the ice cream (can use a little more or a little less). The ice cream is soft, so you need to work quickly while you spread it.
Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or more. Just before serving, top with caramel popcorn. Slice and serve. It’s a little messy but no one will care when they taste it.
Blackberry mojito
Serves 1
12 mint leaves (plus a sprig for serving)
1/2 a lime, cut into wedges
2 tablespoons sugar (or more to taste)
Handful of fresh blackberries
1 large shot of white rum (11/2 to 2 ounces)
Ice
Carbonated water to top off drink (1/3 to 1/2 cup)
In a large glass, place mint and lime and use a spoon to smash it and break up the oils in the mint and the skin of the lime and release the juice. Then add sugar and blackberries and muddle again. Add rum and stir to try and dissolve some of the sugar. At this point, you have a nice purple mixture.
Fill the glass with ice and top it off with carbonated water. Taste and add more sugar if needed. Before you drink the mojito, take a mint leaf and rub it around the rim of the glass, which will release the oils and provide a wonderful aroma for your first sip. Garnish with fresh mint and serve.
Juliana Goodwin is author of “Rotisserie Chicken Queen: 50 Fabulous Recipes That Start With Rotisserie Chicken.” If you have a question concerning a recipe, email her at julianalovesfood23@gmail.com Please put “recipe” in the subject line.
