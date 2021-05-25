MIAMI, Okla. — Just days after Branson eased some of its pandemic restrictions last May, Yakov Smirnoff was one of the first entertainers to perform in front of a live audience inside the Caravelle Theatre. Most of Branson’s other celebrities — comedians, singers, magicians and musical groups — didn’t take the stage until June.
More than a year later, Smirnoff said he is still proud of this fact.
“Branson was not closed like Las Vegas or Broadway was at that time; we were open, so I said, ‘Why not?’ And so we did the shows,” said the Ukrainian-American, who was a stand-up comedian in his native land before immigrating to America in 1977. He has been performing in Branson for nearly 30 years and came to national fame with his popular “What a country” routine in the early 1980s.
“It was a difficult year, because of social distancing and masks," he said of the pandemic, "but what I’m most proud of — and something I’m going to do again this year — is that people right now need an opportunity to just let go.”
For the first time in his career, Smirnoff will serve up his brand of “patriotic humor” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday inside the historic Coleman Theatre Beautiful in Miami.
For years, Smirnoff has poked fun at the various bureaucratic blunders of the former Soviet Union. Now, he’s aiming his humor at various American politicians and officials.
The pandemic has been another topic, including his show titled “Laughter Rx FDA Approved,” in which he donned surgical scrubs and wore a mask during his opening monologue. He wasn’t making light of the pandemic and its horrors; he said he was simply allowing people who were scared of the virus and spooked by the shutdown to vent a bit by nodding and chuckling.
Laughter, after all, “is the best vaccine they can ever get,” Yakov said.
“They’ll laugh their masks off,” he said with a chuckle. “When they leave the show, my goal is to have them laughing for an hour and a half (before) walking out feeling proud that they’re American.”
Danny Dillon, the Coleman’s managing director, said he is excited to bring Smirnoff to the downtown theater.
“We feel that this is a perfect time to gather, relax and laugh,” Dillon said. “From our knowledge of Yakov, we feel that coming out of a national election and a pandemic, (he) will be loaded with fresh material to make us all laugh and still feel great to be Americans.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $30 for seniors and $25 for students and children. A discount of $2 per ticket is available for group ticket purchases of 25 or more on a single order. Tickets can be purchased at www.colemantheatre.org, on Facebook at the Coleman Theatre Beautiful page or by calling 918-540-2425.
