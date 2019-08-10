THIS IS PART of a series of stories and pictures by The Joplin Globe’s Jerry Willis that focuses on both the history and architecture of our area churches.
Central Christian Center has occupied the historic Fox Theater building downtown since 1974. The theater was built in 1930, so the building has served a church longer that it served as a theater.
The church started in 1954 meeting in a home, moved into a building and eventually to construct a building on 26th Street, then later purchased the historic building when the church needed a new home as it grew very rapidly in the ’70s.
The Fox Theater, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990, was designed and built by theater architect L.P. Larsen, who constructed the building in the Spanish Revival style for a construction cost of $500,000 to become Joplin’s most elaborate movie palace with a stage 65 feet wide and seating for 2,000.
The congregation has maintained much of the original structure and ornamentation of the interior, honoring the historic nature of its home. Though the church has updated where necessary, those updates have largely been in keeping with the original materials, such as maintaining but reupholstering the original theater seats. The lobby, halls especially the theater section that now serves as the sanctuary maintains the original grandeur and ornamentation.
Gary Shaw, administrative pastor, said that the church treats its role as the custodian of a historic building as a responsibility to the community. He notes that the theater that welcomed Tom Mix and Dale Evans Rogers continues to be a venue on occasion for performers, speakers and community concerts. The current lead pastor of the church is Dr. Hank Deslatte.
