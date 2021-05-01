The Crusaders for Christ Singers will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday inside the River of Life Church, located at 1504 Glen St. in Monett.
Details: 417-358-5941.
SAN DIEGO, CA - Barbara Jean (Moore) Rogers, 84, formerly of Joplin, MO, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. A graveside service will be at a later date. Services by Halley Olsen Funeral Home, Palmdale, CA.
Philip Ray Hathcock, age 88 of Carterville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 27, following a recent decline in health. He was born January 22, 1933 in Iantha, Missouri, to Benjamin Phillip and Vera May (Evans) Hathcock. He attended Spring Valley School. After school he farmed with his da…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.