The Day 4 quartet will be in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Baptist Church, 3501 Apricot Road in Joplin.
Day 4 formed in 2021. It is made up of singers from the surrounding area. Donations will be accepted.
Details: 417-782-1854.
CARTHAGE, MO - Hilman "Pete" Kenneth rushing, 90, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, Carthage. Arrangements directed by Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
