CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the definitions for the word purity is the “freedom from immortality, especially of a sexual nature.”
Rachel Johnson wants to see more of those qualities from teenaged boys and girls as they navigate a modern era studded at all turns with immoral symbols, advertisements and acts, especially of a sexual nature.
Johnson, the youth pastor for the church, is the founder and director of the No Price Conference, the second straight year it’s been held in Carthage.
“Basically, the whole focus of the conference is about purity,” she said. Johnson organized the very first conference held in 2009 in Brookings, South Dakota, where she lived at the time with her husband, Jeremiah, who is now the lead pastor at Grace Pointe. “We talk about saving yourself for marriage, internet safety — for the boys, we talk about pornography.
“Yes, these are some hard-hitting topics,” she added, “but we have to have those (conversations) these days.”
The teen guys’ rally will be held at 7 p.m. this Thursday inside the church’s sanctuary — 1605 S. Baker Blvd. — featuring speakers Greg Krawiec and Jared Alverson. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the girls’ conference will take place, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Johnson will be one of the featured speakers, along with Robin Plathe. Lunch will be served and there will be a “few surprises” throughout, including a spa and fashion show, she said.
Last year’s event drew 150 to 200 teens and their parents to the church, Johnson said. It’s a far cry from the 400 to 500 teens they commonly drew when the conference really hit its stride during their stay in Utah, where Johnson and her husband both served as worship leaders.
“We just needed a start here,” she said, talking about last year’s conference, the same year Johnson and her family moved to Jasper County. “We had to do it — to let people see it, and then it would go from there.”
She was pleased by the response from local teens and their parents during last year’s conference, with several of them contacting her about the 2020 conference, she said.
“I think the success of the conference is that we talk about purity, simply because we recognize that the world might not be teaching this,” she said. “I understand it is controversial … but it’s still the truth. God still wants these girls and boys to remain pure until they’re married, even though (doing so) isn’t popular and it’s not ‘the thing’ anymore.”
Purity, she continued, “is still God’s way.”
But not necessarily society’s way.
“The girls do get mocked at school when they make that stand,” — i.e. no sex before marriage — Johnson said. “And we’ve heard from young men that, if a young man takes a stand of purity, the other boys will text them pornographic pictures just to be funny — ‘Oh, you want to be pure? Well, take a look at this.’ You feel really bad for these young” men and women.
Both conferences are free to the public, with teens between the ages of 12 to 18 most welcome. Moms are welcome to attend with their daughters, while fathers are encouraged to accompany their sons, Johnson said.
As far as COVID-19 concerns, Johnson said social distancing will be in place inside the church’s large sanctuary, with janitorial teams cleaning it regularly. While masks are not required, attendees are welcome to wear them. Masks will also be made available to those without them at the door.
The “living illustrations” — always a popular staple of the girls’ rally, will be back again. The most popular illustration involves a bride, complete in an expensive wedding dress, who appears on stage to the traditional wedding march. And then her “husband” comes on stage, in a tuxedo. As they sit on the couch together, the husband “paints” her — literally, hands dipped in paint. And every time he touches her, inappropriate or not, he leaves a painted smear on her dress or bare skin.
The picture of that beaming bride on stage, standing in a paint-slathered wedding dress, is a lasting image that resonates with teen girls for years to come, Johnson said.
“They’ve told me, ‘I’ll be out on a date and I’ll remember the bride,’ and it’s like — whoa. They remember that,” she said.
Some of the topics to be discussed in various degrees at the No Price Tag Conference could include: sexual purity, teen pregnancy, abortion, modesty, human trafficking (sex slavery), dating, gossiping, teen pregnancy, drugs, alcohol, loneliness, molestation, bullying, homosexuality and friendships.
“This is a teen conference, and we strive to find a balance between beating around the bush and being honest. Remember, there is nothing we are going to cover that your youth will not have heard or is going to hear among the talk at their school. The difference is we teach the truth of God’s word and view all these topics from the lens of Christianity,” she said.
Want to go?
For more information and to register, visit: nopricetagconference.com or facebook.com/nopricetageconference, or call 605-413-3875.
