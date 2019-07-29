Connect2Culture will host the fourth annual Joplin Arts and Culture Preview, allowing area organizations to tell their stories and outline their plans for the coming year.
The roundtable event is open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the arts and cultural community, artists, arts advocates and community members at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Each participating group of speakers will have two minutes to update the community on organizational goals and plans for the 2019-20 year.
Details: emily@connect2culture.org, 417-625-6683.
