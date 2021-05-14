NEVADA, Mo. — Wadzanai Ndambakuwa, a student at Cottey College, is one of 72 recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation's prestigious Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The highly competitive national scholarship will provide Ndambakuwa with up to $40,000 per year to complete her bachelor's degree.
In addition to financial support, scholarship recipients will receive educational advising and opportunities for internships, study-abroad trips and graduate school funding.
"We know how much exponentially harder this past year has been on students. It's an honor to award this group of individuals as they have achieved so much both in the classroom and in their daily lives," said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, in a statement.
More than 1,300 students from 398 community colleges applied for the 2021 Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The foundation evaluated submissions based on students' academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, leadership and service to others.
Ndambakuwa is a second-year Cottey student from Harare, Zimbabwe. Her short-term goal is to pursue undergraduate studies in biochemistry and medical research, and her long-term goal is to study medicine.
