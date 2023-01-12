In some ways, country singer Neal McCoy is unpredictable. The country singer in 2016 released “You Don’t Know Me,” an album that paired his honkytonk crooning with classics from the big-band era, such as “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “It Had to Be You” and “Unforgettable.”
In others, however, McCoy is as predictable as a clock. He posts daily videos featuring him reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and sharing his location. He performs regularly for U.S. troops during USO shows. and he always keeps up a busy touring schedule.
McCoy’s tour makes a stop in the Four-State Area on Saturday. He will perform at Buffalo Run.
McCoy’s big break occurred during the country explosion of the late ’80s and early ’90s — his mullet was one of the most recognizable styles of the era. His first two albums did not catch fire, however.
It wasn’t until 1994’s “No Doubt About It” that he found chart success. Off the strength of No. 1 hits “Wink” and the title track, the album went platinum.
McCoy was a regular on country charts after that, with “For a Change,” “You Gotta Love That,” “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” and “The Shake” landing in the top 10 during the ’90s. He enjoyed a resurgence in 2005, with “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On” hitting No. 10.
“You Don’t Know Me” was not McCoy’s first foray into other genres. In “Music of Your Life,” he worked with Les Brown Jr. on a similar mix for a public TV special. He saluted his mentor in 2013 with “Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride.”
