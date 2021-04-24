A legendary country singer who is a regular at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry will perform next week in Joplin.
John Conlee will perform on Friday at Guitars Rock N Country Bar.
Hailing from Versailles, Kentucky, where he was born and raised on a tobacco farm, Conlee became a bestselling singer based on a melancholy delivery, powerful baritone voice and heartfelt lyrics. Considered one of the best vocalists to emerge during the urban cowboy era of the late ’70s and early ’80s, writes Steve Huey of AllMusic.com, he was a voice of authenticity and honesty in an era of rhinestones and other cartoonish stereotypes.
While he picked up a guitar and performed on the radio when he was 10, Conlee didn’t start his career in music. First becoming a licensed mortician, Conlee also worked as a disc jockey for several radio stations, including some in the Nashville market — he moved there in 1971.
Between on-air sessions, he would produce demo tapes. His work with a news reporter at one of his radio stations resulted in his breakout hit — “Rose Colored Glasses” in 1978 found its way into the country Top Five, Huey wrote.
Conlee’s next two songs, “Lady Lay Down” and “Backside of Thirty,” resulted in his first two No. 1 singles on Billboard’s U.S. Country chart. Seven of his songs between 1978 and 1986 held that top spot, including “Common Man,” “In My Eyes” and “As Long As I’m Rockin’ with You.”
Some of his better-loved songs didn’t chart as high — “Miss Emily’s Picture,” “Friday Night Blues” and “I Don’t Remember Loving You” are particularly beloved by fans.
According to his Opry induction, Conlee’s songwriting emphasis has remained on everyday people, from the poor to middle classes.
“There are more of us ordinary folks than anybody else,” Conlee said in an Opry artist’s bio.
Conlee released 11 studio albums between 1978 and 2004. He also released compilation albums in 2000, 2015 and 2018, the most recent of which featured new music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.