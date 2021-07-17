Sibling harmony is a rare phenomenon to hear live. The Bee Gees could do it. The Everly Brothers could do it. The Lennon Sisters could do it.
And the Texas-based Quebe Sisters can do it too.
Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Joplin’s Coda Concert House, 2120 E. 24th St. On stage, they’ll be playing their neotraditionalist Western swing that blends three-part harmony, the arch-top guitar, upright bass and three fiddles.
“Considering the styles we touch on throughout a show, it is unusual that we don’t carry drums,” Sophia Quebe said. “It’s extra work for our rhythm section, but they are down for the challenge.”
She describes their music as “Mills meets Wills” with a twist.
“Our favorite vocal group is the Mills Brothers, and they are our biggest inspiration for harmony singing,” Sophia Quebe said. “Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys pioneered triple fiddles, so that is an anchoring factor in our band. We also love the great Western songs like you’d hear from the Sons of the Pioneers or Marty Robbins, country shuffles from the likes of Ray Price, and the famous swing bands like Benny Goodman and Count Basie influence our sound as well.”
In combining those elements, “we hope people enjoy our take on Western swing.”
“One of my favorite parts of Coda is bringing many different types of music to the area,” concert house owner Jeff Morrow said. “I love that (the Quebe Sisters) sound is at the same time reminiscent of old Les Paul-Mary Ford records my grandparents had yet decidedly fresh, original and modern.”
As impressive as their playing is, Morrow said, “their vocal harmonies are what really captured my attention. There’s a sound that only sisters can achieve. Just amazing.”
This will be their first visit to Southwest Missouri.
They will play some of their fan favorites, like “It’s a Sin To Tell a Lie,” as well as play songs from their latest album, 2019’s “The Quebe Sisters,” Grace Quebe said. “We may even sneak in a brand-new tune or two.”
She said their central ambition “is to touch people’s hearts and souls — to make them want to dance, feel beauty, hear colors, think about God, forget their worries and just have fun. We want people to really enjoy themselves for a night out and to leave happy.”
For details, email info@ codaconcerthouse.com.
